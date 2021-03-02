Aung San Suu Kyi hit with 2 new criminal charges

Suu Kyi's first court hearing was on February 16, where another charge was added for violating a Natural Disaster Management Law. The next hearing date is March 15.

Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi faced two new criminal charges in her second court hearing on charges of possessing unregistered walkie-talkies that began via video link in a Naypyitaw court on Monday.

Suu Kyi is accused of violating communications laws as well as inciting public unrest, her lawyer Nay Tu said, in addition to charges of possessing unregistered walkie-talkies and violating coronavirus restrictions.

The country’s president, U Win Myint, also returned to court on charges of violating COVID-19 regulations.

The lawyer representing Suu Kyi, assigned by her party, the National League for Democracy, said he has not yet obtained the power of attorney to participate in the trial.

Suu Kyi’s lawyer Khin Maung Zaw told AFP that she appeared healthy during the court appearance, noting that she had not been seen in public since the military detainment on February 1.

Suu Kyi is expected to be sentenced during this hearing. The maximum jail time for her charges is three years, according to the rules and regulations on import and export in the country.

Protesters marched in Myanmar on Monday in defiance of a crackdown by security forces that killed at least 18 people a day earlier, as calls grew for a more united international response after the worst violence since the military detained leaders one month ago.