News / World

Mars rover Perseverance goes for a 'spin'

AFP
  08:50 UTC+8, 2021-03-06       0
The Mars rover Perseverance has successfully conducted its first test drive on the Red Planet, the US space agency NASA said on Friday.
AFP
  08:50 UTC+8, 2021-03-06       0
Mars rover Perseverance goes for a spin
AFP

This NASA image released on March 5, 2021, is captured while NASA's Perseverance rover drove on Mars for the first time on March 4, 2021. 

The Mars rover Perseverance has successfully conducted its first test drive on the Red Planet, the US space agency NASA said on Friday.

The six-wheeled rover traveled about 6.5 meters in 33 minutes on Thursday, NASA said.

It drove 4 meters forward, turned in place 150 degrees to the left, and then backed up 2.5 meters, leaving tire tracks in the Martian dust.

"This was our first chance to 'kick the tires' and take Perseverance out for a spin," said Anais Zarifian, Perseverance mobility test bed engineer at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

Zarifian said the test drive went "incredibly well" and represented a "huge milestone for the mission and the mobility team."

"We're going to do some longer drives," she added. "This is just the beginning."

NASA engineers said they were studying possible routes for longer rover voyages on the surface of Mars.

Perseverance deputy mission manager Robert Hogg said engineers were also preparing for the first flight of a helicopter drone carried by the rover.

Hogg said the rover team was working out flight zones and hoped to conduct the first flight in late spring or early summer.

He said the mission had not experienced any major problems so far.

"It's all just minor stuff," he said. "Everything we've tried has worked beautifully."

Perseverance was launched on July 30, 2020, and landed on the surface of Mars on February 18 on a mission to search for signs of past life on the Red Planet.

The rover's prime mission will last just over two years but it is likely to remain operational well beyond that.

Its predecessor Curiosity is still functioning eight years after landing on Mars.

Over the coming years, Perseverance will attempt to collect 30 rock and soil samples in sealed tubes to be sent back to Earth sometime in the 2030s for analysis.

About the size of an SUV, the craft weighs a ton, is equipped with a 7-foot-long robotic arm, has 19 cameras, two microphones and a suite of cutting-edge instruments.

The rover is only the fifth to set its wheels down on Mars, all of them American. The feat was first accomplished in 1997.

The United States is preparing for an eventual human mission to the planet, though planning remains very preliminary.

Source: AFP   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     