News / World

COVID rescue plan hurdle cleared, as US economy shows gains

AFP
  14:40 UTC+8, 2021-03-06       0
US Democrats reached a compromise late on Friday on key elements of President Joe Biden's massive COVID-19 relief package.
AFP
  14:40 UTC+8, 2021-03-06       0
COVID rescue plan hurdle cleared, as US economy shows gains
AFP

A mask requirement post welcomes patrons at AMC Empire 25 off Times Square as New York City's cinemas reopen for the first time in a year following the coronavirus shutdown on March 5, 2021, in New York City.

US Democrats reached a compromise late on Friday on key elements of President Joe Biden's massive COVID-19 relief package, breaking a logjam and setting the US$1.9 trillion stimulus bill on a path toward a final vote.

Negotiations in the evenly divided Senate had frozen the chamber's action for some nine hours, with concern mounting that Democratic unity was fraying and imperiling the huge measure, before the breakthrough.

Votes on more amendments to the bill were set to occur through the night on Friday and into Saturday, with a final vote expected some time this weekend.

The breakthrough came against a backdrop of strong US economic data signalling that the world's largest economy may finally be healing.

They included better-than-expected hiring in February as businesses battered by the pandemic began recruiting employees again.

Payrolls jumped by 379,000 last month, which was almost double expectations and pushed the unemployment rate down slightly to 6.2 percent, the Labor Department reported.

The vast majority of the gains were in the leisure and hospitality sector, which was devastated in the pandemic's early months.

Yet the economy was still short 9.5 million jobs compared to February 2020, before the pandemic began, the report said.

Biden said the data underscored the need for lawmakers to approve his plan for nearly US$1.9 trillion in aid, and his economic advisers said the current pace of job gains mean it would take two years to recover to pre-pandemic levels.

"We can't go one step forward and two steps backward," Biden said at the White House. "The rescue plan is absolutely essential to turning this around."

But on Friday the whole bill appeared to be under threat.

The Senate impasse was over the amount and duration of supplemental unemployment insurance benefits for people left jobless during the pandemic.

Democrats had struggled to keep moderate Senator Joe Manchin's support for expanded unemployment aid in the measure, and he threatened to side with Republicans who offered a counterproposal that they say would save US$128 billion.

Keen on more fiscal restraint than was evident in the Biden package, Manchin balked at an amendment that would increase weekly additional unemployment benefits from US$300 to US$400 and extend them through August.

But ultimately he agreed to a compromise that reduced the jobless benefits back to US$300 but extended them to September 6.

It also provides for tax breaks of up to US$10,200 for those receiving unemployment, but only for families making less than US$150,000.

"We have reached a compromise that enables the economy to rebound quickly while also protecting those receiving unemployment benefits" from being hit with unexpected tax bills, Manchin said in a statement.

'Vote-a-rama'

Biden supports the deal, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

"Most importantly, this agreement allows us to move forward on the urgently needed American Rescue Plan, with US$1,400 relief checks, funding we need to finish the vaccine rollout, open our schools, help those suffering from the pandemic, and more," she said in a statement.

An effort to include a national minimum wage hike to US$15 an hour — a Biden priority — failed, however.

Biden's proposal would be the third major stimulus package to help the economy weather the coronavirus crisis.

Source: AFP   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     