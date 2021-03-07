News / World

US$16b power price error in Texas during freeze

Reuters
  23:45 UTC+8, 2021-03-07       0
Power grid operator Electric Reliability Council of Texas made a US$16 billion pricing error in the week of the winter storm that led to power outages across the US state of Texas.
Reuters
  23:45 UTC+8, 2021-03-07       0
US$16b power price error in Texas during freeze
Reuters

Overhead power lines are seen during record-breaking temperatures in Houston, Texas, US.

Power grid operator Electric Reliability Council of Texas made a US$16 billion pricing error in the week of the winter storm that led to power outages across the US state of Texas, said Potomac Economics, which monitors the state’s power market.

ERCOT kept market prices for power too high for more than a day after widespread outages ended late on February 17, Potomac Economics, the independent market monitor for the Public Utility Commission of Texas, which oversees ERCOT, said in a filing.

“In order to comply with the Commission Order, the pricing intervention that raised prices to VOLL (value of lost load) should have ended immediately at that time,” the monitor said.

“However, ERCOT continued to hold prices at VOLL by inflating the Real-Time On-Line Reliability Deployment Price Adder for an additional 32 hours through the morning of February 19,” it said.

The decision resulted in US$16 billion in additional costs to ERCOT’s markets, Potomac Economics added.

The Public Utility Commission, the Texas power regulator, on Friday unanimously vetoed a request to cut about US$16 billion from state power charges during the final day of the February cold snap.

It said even a partial repricing could have unintended effects.

Separately, rating agency Moody’s Investors Service downgraded ERCOT by one notch to A1 from Aa3. Moody’s also revised the grid operator’s credit outlook down to “negative.”

Last Wednesday, ERCOT’s board ousted chief executive Bill Magness, as the fallout continued from a blackout that left residents without heat, power or water for days.

The mid-February storm temporarily knocked out up to half the state’s generating plants, triggering outages that killed dozens and pushed power prices to 10 times the normal rate.

Many of ERCOT’s directors have resigned in the past week and the head of the Public Utility Commission also resigned.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Tang Shihui
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     