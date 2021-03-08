News / World

US, South Korea reach agreement on defense cost-sharing

Xinhua
  09:42 UTC+8, 2021-03-08       0
The two sides are pursuing the final steps needed to conclude the agreement for signature and entry into force.
Xinhua
  09:42 UTC+8, 2021-03-08       0
US, South Korea reach agreement on defense cost-sharing
Xinhua

Photo taken on January 20, 2021 shows the White House in Washington DC, the United States. 

The United States and South Korea reached an agreement on defense cost-sharing with increased contribution from South Korea, US State Department said on Sunday.

"We are pleased that US and Republic of Korea negotiators have reached consensus on a proposed text of a Special Measures Agreement (SMA) that will strengthen our Alliance and our shared defense," said a State Department spokesperson.

The spokesperson said that the proposed agreement contained "a negotiated meaningful increase in host nation support contributions from the Republic of Korea," without providing further details.

The two sides are pursuing the final steps needed to conclude the agreement for signature and entry into force, according to the spokesperson.

The 10th SMA reached in March 2019 expired at the end of that year. The United States and South Korea held multiple rounds of negotiations on the 11th SMA, but they failed to reach an agreement following the former US administration demanded a sharp increase in Seoul's contribution.

Since 1991, South Korea has shared the upkeep cost for US soldiers, including costs for South Korean civilians hired by the US Forces Korea (USFK), construction of military installations, and logistics support.

Currently, about 28,500 US troops are stationed in South Korea.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     