US cinemas reopen, but crowds underwhelming

Theaters reopening in New York City at the weekend did not set the box office on fire.
North American theatrical grosses stayed relatively muted, despite some major new releases like Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon” and Lionsgate’s Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley action flick “Chaos Walking,” according to studio estimates on Sunday.

Walt Disney Animation’s “Raya and the Last Dragon” earned an estimated US$8.6 million from 2,045 locations in North America.

The well-reviewed fantasy adventure, featuring the voices of Awkwafina and Kelly Marie Tran, is also available for Disney+ subscribers to rent and stream at home for US$29.99.

Warner Bros. “Tom & Jerry,” which is available to stream free for HBO Max subscribers, brought in US$6.6 million from 2,563 North American theaters in its second available weekend.

Last weekend the animated film scored the best domestic opening of the year with US$13.7 million.

“Chaos Walking,” meanwhile, debuted with US$3.8 million. The future set film from “Edge of Tomorrow” Director Doug Liman cost around US$100 million to make.

About 80 percent of the domestic market is currently allowed to operate with limited capacity. Many areas in North America are not yet fully open, including Los Angeles, and most California counties.

