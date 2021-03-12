News / World

Serbia to start producing Chinese Sinopharm vaccine

AFP
  10:01 UTC+8, 2021-03-12       0
A deal concerning the construction of a "vaccine factory" will be signed in the next two weeks.
AFP
  10:01 UTC+8, 2021-03-12       0
Serbia to start producing Chinese Sinopharm vaccine
Imaginechina

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic speaks upon the arrival of 1 million doses of Sinopharm's China National Biotec Group vaccines at Nikola Tesla Airport in Belgrade, Serbia, on January 16.

Serbia will become the first European country to produce the Chinese Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine, the Balkan country's President Aleksandar Vucic said on Thursday.

Vucic announced that a deal concerning the construction of a "vaccine factory" will be signed in the next two weeks, and it will be built with support of China and United Arab Emirates.

"We will start producing the vaccine as soon as October 15," Vucic told public broadcaster RTS after a meeting with the UAE's de facto ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi.

The Balkan country has secured massive shipments of Sinopharm and Russia's Sputnik V jab, leading it to inoculate some 1.5 million of its 7 million population.

While the European Union kicked off its vaccination program across its 27 member states in late December, countries outside its borders in the Western Balkans have been left to fend for their own.

Vucic, in comments run by the RTS public broadcaster, added that once the factory is set up, Serbia will provide the vaccine to countries throughout the region.

"What I learned tonight is that we will have to give the vaccine around the region, even at production cost," Vucic said.

In February, Serbia was given preliminary approval to start manufacturing the Sputnik V vaccine as well, and has said production will begin in mid-May.

Source: AFP   Editor: Liu Qi
Abu Dhabi
Sinopharm
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     