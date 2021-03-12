News / World

Biden vows to make all adult Americans eligible for COVID-19 vaccines by May 1

US President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that he will direct all states, tribes, and territories to make all adult Americans eligible for COVID-19 vaccines by May 1.
"That doesn't mean everyone's going to have that shot immediately, but it means you'll be able to get in line beginning May 1. Every adult will be eligible to get their shot," Biden said in his first primetime address to the nation.

He said his administration will launch new tools to make it easier for people to find vaccination sites.

Biden's address came one year after the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 a pandemic.

He called on every American to do their part to get the country closer to normal by July 4.

"If we do all this, if we do our part, if we do this together, by July the 4th, there's a good chance you, your families and friends will be able to get together in your backyard or in your neighborhood and have a cookout and a barbeque and celebrate Independence Day," he said.

"That doesn't mean large events with lots of people together, but it does mean small groups will be able to get together," Biden said.

Biden also vowed to accelerate nationwide efforts to meet his goal of safely opening the majority of K-8 schools in his first 100 days in office.

"In the coming weeks, we will issue further guidance on what you can and cannot do once fully vaccinated, to lessen the confusion, to keep people safe, and encourage more people to get vaccinated," Biden said.

He urged every American to get vaccinated when there is opportunity, keep washing hands, stay socially distanced, and keep wearing masks.

Biden signed the US$1.9 trillion relief bill into law earlier Thursday, marking the first legislative victory for him since taking office in January.

COVID-19 cases in the United States have topped 29.2 million with more than 530,700 related deaths as of Thursday night, according to the real-time count by Johns Hopkins University.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
