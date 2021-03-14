News / World

WHO insists it's OK to keep using AstraZeneca jab

The World Health Organization said there was no reason to stop using AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine after several countries suspended rollout over blood clot fears.
The World Health Organization said there was no reason to stop using AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine after several countries suspended rollout over blood clot fears.

The WHO, which said its vaccines advisory committee was examining the safety data coming in, stressed that no causal link has been established between the AstraZeneca jab and clotting.

“Yes, we should continue using the AstraZeneca vaccine,” WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris said, stressing that any concerns over safety must be investigated.

Britain-based AstraZeneca insisted its jab is safe, adding there is “no evidence” of higher blood clot risks.

The shadow cast over the AstraZeneca jab is adding to the European Union’s problems distributing vaccines.

Denmark, Norway and Iceland paused use of the drugmaker’s shot as a precaution after isolated reports of recipients developing blood clots.

Italy and Austria have banned the use of jabs from separate batches of AstraZeneca, and Thailand and Bulgaria said this week they would delay rollout.

In Spain, at least five regions said they had suspended use of AstraZeneca vaccines from the suspect batch banned by Austria as a precautionary measure.

India will carry out a deeper review of post-vaccination side effects from the AstraZeneca shot this week although no cases of blood clots have been reported so far, the Hindustan Times daily quoted officials as saying on Saturday.

“The review is taking place as a matter of abundant precaution,” NK Arora from the Indian COVID task force told the paper.

But several other countries, including Australia, said they would continue their rollouts as they had found no reason to alter course. Canada also said there was no evidence the jab causes adverse reactions.

In a fresh hit, the European Medicines Agency, EU’s drug regulator, said severe allergies should be added to the possible side effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine. 

