News / World

Climate change created 10.3m refugees last year

Reuters
  23:59 UTC+8, 2021-03-17       0
About 10.3 million people were displaced by climate change-induced events in the past six months, the majority of them in Asia.
Reuters
  23:59 UTC+8, 2021-03-17       0
Climate change created 10.3m refugees last year
AFP

Members of The Climate Crisis Coalition, a partnership of various environmental organizations, gather during a “Climate Alert” rally in the run-up to the House of Representatives elections in The Hague on Sunday.

About 10.3 million people were displaced by climate change-induced events in the past six months, the majority of them in Asia.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said on Wednesday about 2.3 million others were displaced by conflict in the same period, indicating the vast majority of internal displacements are now triggered by climate change.

Although the figures cover only six months from September 2020 to February 2021, they highlight an accelerating global trend of climate-related displacement, said Helen Brunt, Asia Pacific Migration and Displacement Coordinator for the IFRC.

“Things are getting worse as climate change aggravates existing factors like poverty, conflict, and political instability,” Brunt said.

“The compounded impact makes recovery longer and more difficult: people barely have time to recover and they’re slammed with another disaster.”

About 60 percent of the world’s climate-IDPs (internally displaced persons) in the last six months were in Asia.

Statistics from the Internal Displacement Monitoring Center show that an average 22.7 million people are displaced every year across the globe.

The figure includes displacements caused by geophysical phenomenon such as earthquakes, but the vast majority are displaced by weather-related events.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Tang Shihui
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     