News / World

Crikey! The number of Aussies in the world falls

AFP
  01:03 UTC+8, 2021-03-19       0
Australia's population has declined for the first time in more than a century as pandemic-induced border closures reduced the number of overseas immigrants.
AFP
  01:03 UTC+8, 2021-03-19       0
Crikey! The number of Aussies in the world falls
AFP

This file photo taken on August 7, 2018, shows people crossing a road in the central business district of Sydney.

Australia’s population has declined for the first time in more than a century as pandemic-induced border closures reduced the number of overseas immigrants, according to figures released on Thursday.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics said the population grew by less than 1 percent in the year to September 2020, and actually declined in the last recorded quarter.

“The last time we saw population decline was the year to December 1916, during World War I,” said the bureau’s demography Director Phil Browning.

For centuries, Australia’s economic growth has been built on mining and agriculture and fueled by waves of mass immigration from Europe, Asia and beyond.

But the country, the world’s largest island with only 25.7 million people, effectively sealed itself off from the world at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The measures — coupled with aggressive coronavirus testing, tracing and snap lockdowns — have limited COVID-19 infections and allowed the economy to open up, albeit with restrictions.

“Decreases to immigration have been observed over the last two quarters,” Browning said.

“For this most recent quarter, the decrease was not outweighed by natural increase, causing a small decline in population.”

Net overseas immigration was 85,100 in the year to September, far fewer than the number who typically arrive each week.

Source: AFP   Editor: Tang Shihui
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     