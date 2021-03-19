News / World

In an age of fear, pandemic fueling age prejudices

AFP
  01:10 UTC+8, 2021-03-19       0
Ageism is widespread worldwide and stereotyping, prejudice and discrimination based on age have only been amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic.
People over 60-years-old wait to receives a dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Guadalupe Ixcotla in Tlaxcala state, Mexico, on March 12, 2021.

Ageism is widespread worldwide and stereotyping, prejudice and discrimination based on age have only been amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic, the United Nations said on Thursday.

The coronavirus crisis has wreaked a devastating toll on older people and solidarity between the generations will be crucial to the global recovery, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

In a joint report, four UN agencies warned that discrimination linked to age was pervasive throughout society, and stressed that it is a problem that does not just impact older people.

In workplaces especially, both younger and older people can face disadvantages due to their age, the report said, adding that the problem was also found in health and social care, the media and in legal systems, with far-reaching consequences.

“Ageism is widespread in institutions, laws and policies across the world. It damages individual health and dignity as well as economies and societies writ large,” Guterres said in the report.

“It denies people their human rights and their ability to reach their full potential.”

The 203-page report, produced by the World Health Organization, the UN rights office, the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs and the UN Population Fund, said ageism could manifest itself in stereotypical and prejudicial attitudes, as well as in fully-fledged discrimination.

This can be felt at an institutional or interpersonal level, or be self-directed.

The issue, which was already a major problem before COVID-19 reared its head, has been amplified by the pandemic, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet, UN DESA’s Liu Zhenmin and Population Fund chief Natalia Kanem said in a joint statement.

“Older people have been often seen as uniformly frail and vulnerable, while younger people have been portrayed as invincible, or as reckless and irresponsible,” they said.

“As countries seek to recover from the pandemic, people of all ages will continue to face different forms of ageism. Younger workers may be even less likely to get jobs. Older workers may become a target for sackings.

“We will have to tackle ageism in and after this crisis if we are to secure the health, well-being and dignity of people everywhere.”

They said ageism was prevalent because it goes largely unrecognized and unchallenged, and claimed it costs society billions of dollars.

The report said strategies to reduce ageism had been shown to work in three fields: policies and laws, education and intergenerational contact.

Source: AFP   Editor: Tang Shihui
