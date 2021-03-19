France recommends AstraZeneca jab for over-55s only

France's health authority on Friday recommended that only people aged 55 and over should be given the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine due to reports of blood clots.

France's health authority on Friday recommended that only people aged 55 and over should be given the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine due to reports of blood clots, while giving the green light to resume its use after a brief suspension.

It said its recommendation was based on the fact that the reports of blood clots that had prompted its suspension in France and other European countries had only been seen in those aged under 55.

Prime Minister Jean Castex, himself aged 55, is due to be given the vaccine later Friday to boost confidence in the jab after the European medicine watchdog ruled it was safe to use.