News / World

Biden visits Atlanta, condemns violence against Asian-Americans

AFP
  09:24 UTC+8, 2021-03-20       0
US President Joe Biden said that Americans are "learning again what we've always known: Words have consequences. It's the coronavirus, full stop."
AFP
  09:24 UTC+8, 2021-03-20       0
SSI ļʱ
Biden visits Atlanta, condemns violence against Asian-Americans
AFP

US President Joe Biden speaks during a listening session with Georgia Asian American and Pacific Islander community leaders at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia.

US President Joe Biden on Friday denounced the scourge of violence against Asian-Americans, telling a community plunged into grief after this week's Atlanta murders that the nation must not be complicit in the face of racism and xenophobia.

After meeting with leaders of Georgia's Asian-American community, Biden delivered a brief speech at Atlanta's Emory University and said he told the leaders that hate and violence have been "often met with silence" in the United States.

"But that has to change because our silence is complicity. We cannot be complicit," Biden said.

"We have to speak out, we have to act," he added, as he called on Americans to "combat this resurgence of xenophobia."

And in an apparent rebuke of previous president Donald Trump without mentioning his name, Biden said that Americans are "learning again what we've always known: Words have consequences. It's the coronavirus, full stop."

Trump faced severe blowback last year for repeatedly calling COVID-19 — which has now killed 540,000 people in the United States — the "China virus."

Biden noted that attacks on Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders have been "skyrocketing," a trend confirmed by the group Stop AAPI Hate which says nearly 3,800 cases have been reported since last year, including verbal and physical assaults, discrimination and civil rights abuses.

Biden's pre-scheduled trip to the southern metropolis was originally intended to focus on his COVID-19 battle plan. The president began with a visit to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, where he received a briefing and declared "science is back."

But this week's carnage around Georgia's largest city prompted Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, to add a meeting with Asian-Americans.

It was framed by the White House as "an opportunity to hear about the impact on their community of Tuesday's heartbreaking senseless acts of violence as well as their perspectives on increased anti-Asian incidents."

Three massage parlors around Atlanta were targeted on Tuesday, and a 21-year-old suspect was arrested.

Robert Aaron Long faces eight counts of murder and one charge of aggravated assault.

'Heart-wrenching'

Of the eight fatalities, six were women of Asian descent.

Biden said it was "heart-wrenching" to listen to the grieving community members.

"I know they feel that like there's a black hole in their chest they're being sucked into, and things will never get better," he said.

"But our prayers are with you. I assure you the one you lost will always be with you."

Long has admitted carrying out the attacks, according to law enforcement, but claims he was not motivated by racial hatred.

Officers said Long told police he was grappling with a sexual addiction and that he wanted to "eliminate" a temptation that put him in conflict with his strict religious beliefs.

Authorities have not confirmed the motive, but the killings were seen as laying bare the intersection of sexism and racism in the United States.

The four women killed in Atlanta itself — at two neighboring spas — were named Friday by the Fulton County medical examiner's office as Hyun J. Grant, 51; Soon C. Park, 74; Yong A. Yue, 63; and Suncha Kim, 69.

Biden ordered flags to be flown at half-staff at the White House and other public buildings until Monday as a mark of respect for the Atlanta victims. The House of Representatives held a moment of silence on Friday.

Source: AFP   Editor: Liu Qi
SSI ļʱ
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     