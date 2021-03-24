News / World

Blogger fined over criticizing Singapore's leader

  23:33 UTC+8, 2021-03-24
A Singaporean blogger was ordered on Wednesday to pay almost US$100,000 in damages for defaming the country's leader.
The Marina Bay promenade in Singapore on March 17, 2021.

A Singaporean blogger was ordered on Wednesday to pay almost US$100,000 in damages for defaming the country’s leader by sharing an article on Facebook linking the leader to a corruption scandal.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had accused Leong Sze Hian of spreading false claims about him over the article related to the money-laundering scandal in Malaysia.

Critics say it is the latest example of the tightly regulated city state’s government being heavy-handed and seeking to silence dissent online.

Singapore’s leaders have frequently turned to the courts to take on critics, ranging from political opponents to foreign media outlets, and insist such action is necessary to protect their reputations.

High Court Judge Aedit Abdullah found in Lee’s favor, and ordered Leong to pay S$133,000 (US$99,000). Lee had sought S$150,000.

“I am of course disappointed,” Leong, a financial adviser, said afterward.

“Whilst I am glad that my ... ordeal has come to this point, I hope that this is the last time that any politician will sue ordinary citizens for defamation.”

He also appealed to the public to help cover the damages.

