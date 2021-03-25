News / World

Merkel hit as Easter shutdown rules eased

AFP
  00:02 UTC+8, 2021-03-25       0
German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday reversed a planned strict Easter shutdown for the country amid massive criticism of the government's pandemic management.
AFP
  00:02 UTC+8, 2021-03-25       0
Merkel hit as Easter shutdown rules eased
AFP

German Chancellor Angela Merkel leaves after giving a statement following talks via video conference with Germany's state premiers, at the Chancellery in Berlin on Wednesday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday reversed a planned strict Easter shutdown for the country amid massive criticism of the government’s pandemic management.

Merkel and the leaders of Germany’s 16 states agreed at marathon talks on Monday that almost all shops were to be closed on April 1-5, with only grocers allowed to open on April 3.

But they have now scrapped that measure, instead appealing to the public to stay at home over the Easter weekend, CDU party chief Armin Laschet told a regional parliament meeting in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

The leaders had agreed the measure was “a mistake and not enforceable in this form,” he said.

Merkel had called an unexpected crisis meeting yesterday as a backlash over the pandemic measures sent her CDU party’s ratings plummeting.

Der Spiegel news magazine said the chancellor had admitted the Easter shutdown was a “mistake.”

The toughened shutdown sparked fierce criticism, with the Bild daily calling the government’s pandemic management a “mess.”

“Merkel and the (state leaders) have lost sight of the real problem,” it said.

Der Spiegel called the measures a “scandal,” saying the government had “completely the wrong priorities” and should focus on improving its vaccination campaign.

Infections continue to rise in Germany, with 15,813 new cases reported in 24 hours yesterday by the Robert Koch Institute health agency.

“The situation is serious. Case numbers are rising exponentially and intensive care beds are filling up again,” Merkel said after Monday’s meeting.

Source: AFP   Editor: Tang Shihui
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     