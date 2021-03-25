DPRK fires unidentified projectile into East Sea

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea fired at least one unidentified projectile into the East Sea, Yonhap news agency reported early on Thursday.

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea fired at least one unidentified projectile into the East Sea, Yonhap news agency reported early on Thursday Seoul Time, citing South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Other details are not yet available, including how many and what type of projectile was launched, according to the report.

It marked the DPRK's "second missile launch in a week after its firing of cruise missiles off the west coast over the weekend was belatedly made public the previous day," the report said.