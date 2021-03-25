US talk show co-host McCain apologizes for comments tying COVID-19 to China

US talk show "The View" co-host Meghan McCain has apologized for her comments that back rhetoric linking the COVID-19 outbreak to China.

"I condemn the reprehensible violence and vitriol that has been targeted toward the Asian-American community. There is no doubt Donald Trump's racist rhetoric fueled many of these attacks and I apologize for any past comments that aided that agenda," she tweeted Tuesday.

The apology came after HBO's "Last Week Tonight" host John Oliver played a clip of McCain saying "I don't have a problem with people calling" COVID-19 "China virus," to express support of then US president Trump's repeated use of the phrase.

Oliver blasted McCain for not listening to "the scores of Asian Americans telling everyone that the term is dangerous and offensive," and for "giving space for that (Asian) hate to grow."

Ealier this month, six Asian Americans were shot dead by a young white gunman in Atlanta, Georgia, amid surging anti-Asian violence and hate crimes in the United States.