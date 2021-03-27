News / World

Biden invites world leaders to virtual climate summit: White House

Xinhua
  08:40 UTC+8, 2021-03-27       0
US President Joe Biden invited 40 world leaders to attend a virtual summit on climate change on April 22 and 23, the White House said in a statement on Friday.
Xinhua
  08:40 UTC+8, 2021-03-27       0

US President Joe Biden invited 40 world leaders to attend a virtual summit on climate change on April 22 and 23, the White House said in a statement on Friday.

Chinese and Russian leaders are invited to the summit, according to the statement.

The summit will be "a key milestone on the road to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) this November in Glasgow," said the statement.

"By the time of the Summit, the United States will announce an ambitious 2030 emissions target as its new Nationally Determined Contribution under the Paris Agreement," the statement added.

Biden reversed his predecessor Donald Trump's climate policy on his first day in office by signing an executive order returning the United States to the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change. The United States officially rejoined the pact on February 19.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     