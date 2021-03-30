News / World

New COVID-19 testing rules in force for passengers flying to Germany

Xinhua
  20:18 UTC+8, 2021-03-30       0
All passengers entering Germany via air travel now have to have a negative COVID-19 test, according to new regulations that came into force on Tuesday.
Xinhua
  20:18 UTC+8, 2021-03-30       0
New COVID-19 testing rules in force for passengers flying to Germany
AFP

A silhouette of a man waiting in a line of a corona testing station is seen in the courtyard of the residence in the city of Munich, southern Germany, on March 26, 2021.

All passengers entering Germany via air travel now have to have a negative COVID-19 test, according to new regulations that came into force on Tuesday.

The negative test result has to be presented to the airline before departure and travelers would have to pay for the tests themselves, according to the Ministry of Health. In addition, the tests have to be conducted no more than 48 hours before entering Germany.

The regulation, effective till at least May 12, 2021, is a precautionary measure. "Those who do not have a negative test will not be taken along," Health Minister Jens Spahn said in a statement on Friday.

The German government stressed that the appearance of various COVID-19 variants and their spread worldwide had shown that cross-border travel still had to be "limited to the absolute minimum necessary."

Eighty-five percent of Germans were in favor of mandatory COVID-19 tests for all travelers flying to Germany, an ongoing survey conducted by the market research institute YouGov found.

Despite local restrictions and the ongoing lockdown, many Germans have used the opportunity to go on holiday abroad, most notably to Spain, as soon as airlines started to offer tourist flights again.

Germany-based tourism group TUI said last week that COVID-19 vaccination campaigns, rapid tests and progress in dealing with the pandemic were having a "positive impact on booking behavior" as bookings for summer 2021 remained at an "encouraging level."

To date, more than 2.79 million COVID-19 infections have been officially registered in Germany since the outbreak of the pandemic. The death toll climbed to 76,093 on Tuesday, according to Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the federal agency responsible for disease prevention and control.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     