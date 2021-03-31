News / World

Russia registers world's first COVID-19 vaccine for animals

Xinhua
  20:48 UTC+8, 2021-03-31
Russia has registered the world's first coronavirus vaccine for animals Carnivac-Cov, the country's agricultural watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor said Wednesday.

Clinical trials began in October and involved dogs, cats, arctic foxes, minks among other animals, said Rosselkhoznadzor deputy head Konstantin Savenkov.

"The results of the research allow us to conclude that the vaccine is harmless... Animals that were vaccinated developed antibodies to the coronavirus in 100 percent of all the cases," he added.

Savenkov said that mass production may be launched as soon as in April, adding that the latest data show the vaccine is able to provide immunity for at least six months.

The vaccine was developed by the Russian Federal Center for Animal Health.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
