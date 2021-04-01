News / World

Chinese vaccines a shot in the arm in a global battle

Xinhua
  19:06 UTC+8, 2021-04-01       0
China is providing COVID-19 vaccines to 80 countries and three international organizations to boost the world vaccination campaign against the pandemic.
Xinhua
  19:06 UTC+8, 2021-04-01       0

China is providing COVID-19 vaccines to 80 countries and three international organizations to boost the world vaccination campaign against the pandemic.

According to the China International Development Cooperation Agency, the aid covers 26 Asian countries, 34 African countries, four in Europe, 10 in America, and six in Oceania. China is also providing vaccine aid to the African Union, the Arab League and UN peacekeepers.

Over 60 countries have approved market access or issued emergency use permits for Chinese vaccines so far. The COVID-19 vaccine aid is the first big-scale vaccine aid operation since the founding of the People's Republic of China.

Chinese vaccines a shot in the arm in a global battle
Xinhua

A local resident gets a sticker after receiving the vaccine developed by Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinovac in Manila on Wednesday. 

Chinese vaccines a shot in the arm in a global battle
Xinhua

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni receives a shot of China’s COVID-19 vaccine last Saturday. By March 28, more than 40,000 Ugandans had been inoculated. 

Chinese vaccines a shot in the arm in a global battle
Xinhua

Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou enters a vaccine center for his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Sinovac at the Maciel public hospital in Montevideo on Monday.

Chinese vaccines a shot in the arm in a global battle
Xinhua

A Kyrgyz man gets a Chinese vaccine in Bishkek on Tuesday. Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Health Alymkadyr Beishenaliev kicked off the country’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Monday by taking the Chinese vaccine first. 

Chinese vaccines a shot in the arm in a global battle
Xinhua

Chinese COVID-19 vaccines are unloaded at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu on Monday. A chartered flight of Nepal Airlines brought in the vaccines, giving a major boost to Nepal in its campaign against the pandemic. 

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Jie
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     