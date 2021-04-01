Chinese vaccines a shot in the arm in a global battle

China is providing COVID-19 vaccines to 80 countries and three international organizations to boost the world vaccination campaign against the pandemic.

According to the China International Development Cooperation Agency, the aid covers 26 Asian countries, 34 African countries, four in Europe, 10 in America, and six in Oceania. China is also providing vaccine aid to the African Union, the Arab League and UN peacekeepers.

Over 60 countries have approved market access or issued emergency use permits for Chinese vaccines so far. The COVID-19 vaccine aid is the first big-scale vaccine aid operation since the founding of the People's Republic of China.

Xinhua

