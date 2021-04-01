News / World

Climate activists 'dye' headquarters of BOE

Reuters
  22:36 UTC+8, 2021-04-01       0
Climate activists in London splashed black dye on the front of the Bank of England on Thursday as part of a protest against its support of what they say is a climate catastrophe.
Reuters
  22:36 UTC+8, 2021-04-01       0
Climate activists dye headquarters of BOE
Reuters

A London police officer detains an activist from the Extinction Rebellion, a global environmental movement, during a protest outside the Bank of England building on Thursday.

Climate activists in London splashed black dye on the front of the Bank of England’s imposing neo-classical headquarters on Thursday as part of a protest against the finance sector’s support of what they say is a climate catastrophe.

Activists, some dressed as jesters, sprayed the dye at the building, known as “the Old Lady of Threadneedle Street,” leaving black stains on the building’s main entrance.

“This bank is killing us,” read a banner held up by one protester. “No more fossil fuels,” read another.

City of London police said they had arrested four people, one for trespass and three for criminal damage.

The Bank of England declined to comment.

“The action today is part of a wave of actions by XR’s Money Rebellion designed to expose the role of banks in the climate and ecological crisis,” said Extinction Rebellion, a global environmental movement.

The action is being cast by the group as a “Money Rebellion.”

The movement group wants to trigger a rebellion against the political, economic and social structure of the modern world in time to avert the worst devastation outlined by scientists studying climate change.

It says the Bank of England has failed to be strict enough with commercial banks to stop them funding climate change and wants it to be much tougher with the financial sector.

More fundamentally, the group says the Bank, which it cast as the “Bank of Extinction,” was a pillar of an economic model based on infinite growth that prioritized short-term profit over the health of the planet.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Tang Shihui
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     