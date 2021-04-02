News / World

South Korea to issue blockchain-protected digital 'vaccine passports'

Reuters
  01:25 UTC+8, 2021-04-02       0
A mobile app, which will allow international travelers to show digital proof of vaccination, will be officially launched this month.
South Korea said on Thursday it will issue so-called COVID-19 vaccine passports to immunized citizens, joining other nations introducing such certificates to revive cross-border travel while keeping infection risks under control.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said a mobile app, which will allow international travelers to show digital proof of vaccination, will be officially launched this month.

“The introduction of a vaccine passport or ‘Green Pass’ will only allow those who have been vaccinated to experience the recovery to their daily lives,” Chung told a government meeting, adding the app uses blockchain technology to prevent counterfeit.

China and a few other countries have already introduced certificates. The European Union has bowed to pressure from tourism-dependent southern countries to do so.

South Korea expanded its vaccine rollout, starting vaccinations of the general public aged 75 and older with the vaccine jointly developed by Pfizer and BioNTech. More than 86 percent of the 3.5 million people in that age group have said they plan to get the shot.

Around 877,000 first doses of the vaccine had been administered as of Wednesday, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.

It reported 551 new cases on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Gao Wei
