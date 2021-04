Georgian Prime Minister tests positive for COVID-19

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19.

Garibashvili is in self-isolation at home and continues to work remotely, the prime minister's office said, adding he feels well.

Georgia reported 897 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing its total to 284,958.