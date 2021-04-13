Japan decides to dump Fukushima contaminated water into sea amid domestic, int'l opposition

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Tuesday that his government has decided to discharge contaminated radioactive wastewater in Fukushima Prefecture into the sea.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Tuesday that his government has decided to discharge contaminated radioactive wastewater in Fukushima Prefecture into the sea amid domestic and international opposition.

Suga made the announcement after convening a meeting of relevant ministers to formalize plans to release the radioactive water accumulated at a nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean.

The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant has been generating massive amount of radiation-tainted water since an accident happened as it needs water to cool the reactors.

The plant's operator Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. said it will take around two years for the release to start.

The water has been treated using an advanced liquid processing system to remove most contaminants. However, things like radioactive tritium are hard to filter out.

Japan's fishery industry and neighboring countries have voiced strong opposition to the plan.