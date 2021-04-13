US recommends pausing use of J&J's COVID-19 vaccine over blood clot reports
20:44 UTC+8, 2021-04-13 0
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended a pause in use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine over "six reported cases of a rare & severe type of blood clot.”
Source: CGTN
