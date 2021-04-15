News / World

Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause continues

AFP
  09:39 UTC+8, 2021-04-15       0
Members of a government-convened expert panel said on Wednesday they needed more time to assess Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine's possible links to a clotting disorder.
AFP
  09:39 UTC+8, 2021-04-15       0
Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause continues
AFP

Bottles of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine await transfer into syringes for administering at a vaccine rollout in Los Angeles, California. 

A pause on all US vaccinations with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 shot will continue for at least another week after members of a government-convened expert panel said on Wednesday they needed more time to assess its possible links to a clotting disorder.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention convened a meeting a day after authorities reported six cases of women developing brain clots along with low blood platelet counts, including one death, within two weeks of people getting the one-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

The shot has been given to some 7.2 million Americans, and participants at the meeting were told on Wednesday a seventh case involving a 28-year-old woman has been identified.

Wednesday's meeting could have decided whether to limit the vaccine to some subsets of the population, but most members said they were not yet comfortable in making that call without more data to study.

"I don't want to send the message that there is something fundamentally wrong with this vaccine," said Beth Bell, chair of the working group.

"But I want to be able to understand and defend the decision that I've made based on a reasonable amount of data," she added.

The next meeting has not yet been set but is expected in another week to 10 days.

Some experts were against continuing the pause, fearing it might disproportionately impact vulnerable groups that are easier to reach through a single-dose vaccine that can be stored in fridges.

But most felt that given the highly serious nature of the clots, which can have devastating neurological consequences even when they do not kill, and given the abundance in the United States of other vaccines that do not have the same safety concern, further study was necessary.

The presentations revealed that of the first six cases identified, all were white females, none had previously known clotting disorders, and one was using estrogen/progesterone, taken to mean oral contraceptive.

The woman who died was 45, and three of the women also had clots outside the brain.

Though the link to the vaccine has yet to be conclusively determined, scientists are now treating the shot as the "probable cause" of the disorder, which has been dubbed "vaccine induced immune thrombocytopenia" or "VIIT."

Ahead of the meeting, CDC director Rochelle Walensky said the symptoms are consistent with rare side effects from the AstraZeneca vaccine seen in Europe.

Both the J&J and AstraZeneca vaccines are based on adenovirus vector technology, which is now under scrutiny.

Other COVID-19 adenovirus vector vaccines include Russia's Sputnik V and China's CanSino.

People who received the J&J vaccine are being urged to report if they experience symptoms including severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath.

Doctors meanwhile have been told not to treat such clots with the common thinner heparin.

Four of the initial six cases were treated using heparin, and this might have made their condition worse, according to the leading biological hypothesis for what is driving the effect.

Cases involving clots together with low platelets have not been linked to the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, which are based on messenger RNA technology.

When the Advisery Committee on Immunization Practices reconvenes, it could potentially vote to recommend that only people beyond a certain age receive the J&J vaccine.

The reasoning is that the older people get, the more they risk developing a serious form of COVID-19, and the more it is in their interest to be vaccinated despite potential side effects.

But US officials have also emphasized that they have more than enough supply lined up of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to cover the adult population by the end of July, which could make giving the J&J shot the green light again unnecessary.

Source: AFP   Editor: Liu Qi
AstraZeneca
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     