News / World

Sea level threat as Greenland faces more meltwater events

AFP
  23:09 UTC+8, 2021-04-20       0
The vast melting of Greenland's ice sheet caused by unusually high temperatures in 2012 had a lasting impact on its ability to absorb and store future meltwater.
AFP
  23:09 UTC+8, 2021-04-20       0
Sea level threat as Greenland faces more meltwater events
CFP

Iceberg in Disko Bay, Qaasuitsup, Greenland in the year 2003.

The vast melting of Greenland’s ice sheet caused by unusually high temperatures in 2012 had a lasting impact on its ability to absorb and store future meltwater, new research showed on Tuesday.

The authors said it was evidence of how one-off or rare weather events could have a lasting impact on Earth’s frozen spaces and affect global sea levels.

In summer 2012, much of the Arctic sweltered in a rare heatwave.

Using advanced modeling techniques, a team of researchers in the United States reanalyzed radar data collected by flights from NASA’s Operation IceBridge between 2012-2017.

Ice sheet regions that haven’t undergone extreme melting can store meltwater through their upper 50 meters or so, preventing it from flowing into the ocean. But the team found that the melting in 2012 had refrozen into a layer of slick ice, creating slippery conditions that can speed up its movement and send chunks into the ocean. In some parts of the Greenland Ice Sheet, the team found that the melt layer had reduced its storage capacity to just 5 meters.

“When you have these extreme, one-off melt years, it’s not just adding more to Greenland’s contribution to sea-level rise in that year,” said lead study author Riley Culberg, from Stanford University.

“It’s also creating these persistent structural changes in the ice sheet itself.”

The Greenland Ice Sheet has experienced five record-breaking melt seasons since 2000, most recently in 2019.

Satellite data from 2021 showed that in the course of just a few July days, as much as 97 percent of the ice sheet surface had thawed.

And with the poles warming significantly faster than the rest of the planet, more extreme and regular hot weather over the Arctic is set to increase Greenland melt events.

“Normally we’d say the ice sheet would just shrug off weather — ice sheets tend to be big, calm, slow things,” said Dustin Schroeder, assistant professor of geophysics at Stanford’s School of Earth, Energy and Environmental Sciences.

“This really is one of the first cases where you can say, shockingly in some ways, these slow, calm ice sheets care a lot about a single extreme event in a particularly warm year.”

The Greenland Ice Sheet contains enough frozen water to raise global sea levels around 6 meters.

Source: AFP   Editor: Tang Shihui
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     