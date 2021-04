Iran boosts enrichment to 60%, but says 'reversible'

Iran began enriching uranium to 60 percent purity, but the move is quickly reversible if the United States lifts sanctions, the Iranian government said on Tuesday.

Iran began enriching uranium to 60 percent purity to show its technical capacity after a sabotage attack at a nuclear plant, but the move is quickly reversible if the United States lifts sanctions, the Iranian government said on Tuesday.

Talks in Vienna aimed at bringing the United States and Iran back to full compliance with a 2015 nuclear deal have been further complicated by an explosion at Iran’s main uranium enrichment facility at Natanz.

Iran has responded by saying it is enriching uranium to 60 percent fissile purity, a big step toward weapons-grade from the 20 percent it had previously achieved.

The 2015 pact between Iran and world powers had capped the level of enrichment purity at 3.67 percent — suitable for generating civilian nuclear energy.

Iran denies seeking a nuclear weapon.

“The start of 60 percent enrichment in Natanz was a demonstration of our technical ability to respond to terrorist sabotage at these facilities,” Iranian government spokesperson Ali Rabiei told reporters in Tehran.

“As in previous steps ... this measure can quickly be reversed for a return to the agreed enrichment level in the nuclear accord if other parties commit to their obligations,” Rabiei said, in remarks streamed live on a state-run website.

Tehran says the Natanz blast was an act of sabotage by Israel, and on Saturday Iranian authorities named a suspect.

Israel has not formally commented.

Iran responded to the blast by saying it is enriching uranium to 60 percent.

Iran and world powers have made some progress on how to revive the 2015 nuclear accord later abandoned by the US, and an interim deal could be a way to gain time for a lasting settlement, Iranian officials said on Monday.

In Jerusalem, Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi told visiting British Cabinet Office Minister Michel Gove Iran should not be permitted to obtain a nuclear weapon.

“Iran is undermining stability in the entire Middle East,” he said.