No crossing 'red lines' in relations with Russia, Putin says

AFP

No countries should cross Moscow-set "red lines" in relations with Russia, which will resolutely protect its national interests, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday in his annual address to the Federal Assembly.

"The world has become accustomed to illegal sanctions and rude attempts by some countries to impose their will on others," Putin said.

"Russia has its interests, which it will defend in the framework of international law," he added.

Putin stressed that Russia does not want to "burn bridges" with anyone but will act fast and respond symmetrically when necessary.

"At the same time, we will have enough patience, responsibility, professionalism, self-confidence and common sense when making any decision," he said.

In this year's speech to lawmakers and government officials, Putin focused primarily on domestic affairs, including pandemic control, health care and social policies. He also addressed defense and foreign policy issues.