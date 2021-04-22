News / World

Climate activists attack HSBC headquarters

Reuters
  22:02 UTC+8, 2021-04-22       0
Climate activists shattered 19 windows at HSBC's headquarters in London's Canary Wharf on Thursday as part of a protest against the bank's economic activities.
Reuters
  22:02 UTC+8, 2021-04-22       0
Climate activists attack HSBC headquarters
Reuters

Police detain an activist from Extinction Rebellion, a global environmental movement, during a protest outside HSBC headquarters in Canary Wharf in London on Thursday.

Climate activists shattered 19 windows at HSBC’s headquarters in London’s Canary Wharf on Thursday as part of a protest against the financing of what the group says is devastating climate change that threatens the planet.

The female activists from the Extinction Rebellion group used hammers to break the windows and pasted stickers on them before sitting down to wait for the police to arrest them.

“Despite HSBC’s pledge to shrink its carbon footprint to net zero by 2050, its current climate plan still allows the bank to finance coal power, and provides no basis to turn away clients or cancel contracts based on links to the fossil fuel industry,” Extinction Rebellion said in a statement.

A spokesperson for HSBC said the bank welcomed meaningful dialog on its climate strategy but that it could not “condone vandalism or actions that put people and property at risk.”

The bank said it aimed to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2030 and to phase out the financing of coal-fired power and thermal coal mining by 2040 globally.

“We have an ambition to be net zero by 2030 and to bring our financed emissions to net zero by 2050,” the HSBC spokesperson said.

Extinction Rebellion wants to prompt a wider revolt against the political, economic and social structures of the modern world to avert the worst scenarios of devastation outlined by climate change scientists.

The group, which brought parts of London to a standstill in 2019, broke windows at the headquarters of Barclays two weeks ago as it focuses on the finance sector.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Tang Shihui
Barclays
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     