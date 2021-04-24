Searchers find debris from missing Indonesian submarine

Indonesian searchers have found debris which are believed to be from the missing submarine in waters off Bali Island.

The condition of those 53 people aboard the KRI Nanggala-402 submarine cannot be determined, he told a press conference.

Rescuers were faced with difficulties during the search process, the navy chief of staff said in Bali.

The search and rescue operation has huge difficulties because of the depth of 850 meters. As a result, each procedure must be carried out properly, he said.

The submarine had suffered from cracks that caused several components of the submarine to separate from it, according to the navy chief of staff.

The cracks became bigger when the submarine dove deeper amid rising water pressure, he added.

The Indonesian military said on Saturday afternoon that it had raised the status of search for the missing submarine from SUBMISS to SUBSUNK and the decision came after they found some authentic evidences of debris believed to be from the KRI Nanggala-402, with one of which looks like a torpedo tube.

The debris was found about 10 km away from the search point where no other boats had passed.

The submarine lost contact after requesting diving permission to fire the Surface and Underwater Target Torpedo at 3am local time on Wednesday.

The ship has 53 people aboard, namely 49 crew members, one commander, and three arsenal personnel.

The military said it would prepare a medical evacuation for any survivors from the submarine.