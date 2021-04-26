News / World

At least 82 die in Baghdad COVID-19 hospital fire

  00:47 UTC+8, 2021-04-26
A fire sparked by an oxygen tank explosion killed at least 82 people and injured 110 at a hospital in Baghdad that had been equipped to house COVID-19 patients.
  00:47 UTC+8, 2021-04-26       0
At least 82 die in Baghdad COVID-19 hospital fire
A fire caused by an oxygen tank explosion destroyed Baghdad’s Ibn Khatib hospital.

A fire sparked by an oxygen tank explosion killed at least 82 people and injured 110 at a hospital in Baghdad that had been equipped to house COVID-19 patients, an Interior Ministry spokesman said on Sunday.

Among the dead were at least 28 patients on ventilators battling severe symptoms of the virus, tweeted Ali al-Bayati, a spokesman of the country’s independent Human Rights Commission. The commission is a semi-official body.

The fire erupted on Saturday at the Ibn Khatib hospital in the Diyala Bridge area. Firefighters rushed to battle the flames that raged across the second floor of the hospital. Civil defense teams put out flames until the early hours of the morning.

The Health Ministry said at least 200 people were rescued from the scene.

Patients were moved to other hospitals, medical sources said. But several families were still at the hospital hours after the fire had been extinguished, after failing to find them elsewhere.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi suspended the health minister and referred him for investigation after the fire.

“Such an incident is evidence of negligence and therefore I directed that an investigation be launched immediately and for the hospital’s manager and the heads of security and maintenance to be detained along with all those concerned until we identify those negligent and hold them accountable,” he said in a statement.

Source: Agencies
