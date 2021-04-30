News / World

At least 44 killed in stampede at mass Jewish festival in northern Israel

At least 44 people were killed and 103 injured in a stampede after midnight on Thursday at an Israeli festival attended by tens of thousands of people.
AFP

Men stand next to covered bodies after dozens of people were killed and others injured after a grandstand collapsed in Meron, Israel, where tens of thousands of people were gathered to celebrate the festival of Lag Ba'omer at the site in northern Israel early on April 30, 2021.

At least 44 people were killed and 103 injured in a stampede after midnight on Thursday at an Israeli festival attended by tens of thousands of people, local media reported.

The tragedy happened in Mount Meron in northern Israel, during the festival celebrated every year on the eve of the Jewish holiday Lag BaOmer.

According to estimates by the Israeli media, about 100,000 people, most of them ultra-Orthodox Jews, participated in the festival this time.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote on Twitter, "A heavy disaster on Mount Meron. We are all praying for the healing of the injured. I want to strengthen the rescue crews operating there."

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin also tweeted, "In-great concern I follow the reports from Meron and pray for the healing of the wounded. May God heal them."

It was first speculated that the tragedy was caused by the collapse of a stand, but Israeli ambulance service Magen David Adom (MDA) later said it was caused by crowding.

The MDA added that the wounded were evacuated, some of them by helicopters, to four hospitals in northern Israel and Jerusalem.

United Hatzalah emergency medical service said that dozens of resuscitations were carried out at the site by the organization's volunteers.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
