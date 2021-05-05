News / World

Third wave of COVID-19 inevitable in India, says principal scientific advisor

Xinhua
  22:09 UTC+8, 2021-05-05       0
A third wave of COVID-19 outbreak is inevitable in India given the higher levels of the circulating virus, said Principal Scientific Adviser to India's Federal Government.
Xinhua
  22:09 UTC+8, 2021-05-05       0

A third wave of COVID-19 outbreak is inevitable in India given the higher levels of the circulating virus, said Principal Scientific Adviser to India's Federal Government K. Vijay Raghavan on Wednesday.

"But it is not clear on what time scale this phase three will occur. We should prepare for new waves. New variants will arise all over the world and in India too but variants that increase transmission will likely plateau," he told media persons.

India is already reeling under a deadly second wave of COVID-19 outbreak. The country on Wednesday reported a record high of 3,780 deaths in 24 hours, taking the death toll to 226,188, while 382,315 new cases took the total tally to 20,665,148.

According to Raghavan, the coronavirus' variants are transmitted as the original strain.

"It doesn't have properties of new kinds of transmission. It infects humans in a manner that makes it more transmissible as it gains entry, makes more copies and goes on, same as original," said the scientific adviser.

According to him, vaccines are effective against the current virus variants. Immune evasive variants and those which lower or increase disease severity will arise going ahead.

Scientists of India and all over the world are working against these kinds of variants and act against them rapidly by early warning and developing modified tools. "It's an intense research program, happening in India and abroad," said Raghavan.

In a bid to ramp up COVID-19 related health care infrastructure and services in the country, the central bank - the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday announced a fresh liquidity of 50,000 crore Indian Rupees (around 6.7 billion US dollars).

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced that under the scheme, banks can provide fresh lending support to a wide range of entities, including vaccine manufacturers, importers and suppliers of vaccines and priority medical devices, hospitals and dispensaries, pathology labs, manufactures and suppliers of oxygen and ventilators, importers of vaccines and COVID-related drugs, logistics firms and also patients for treatment.

He said banks are being incentivized for quick delivery of credit under the scheme through extension of priority sector classification to such lending up to March 31, 2022.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     