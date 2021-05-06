News / World

Touchdown! SpaceX successfully lands Starship rocket

AFP
  08:57 UTC+8, 2021-05-06       0
The execution wasn't quite perfect, with a small fire engulfing the base of the 50-meter-high rocket, dubbed SN15, shortly after landing.
AFP
  08:57 UTC+8, 2021-05-06       0
SSI ļʱ
Touchdown! SpaceX successfully lands Starship rocket
AFP

In this photo screengrab made from SpaceX's live webcast shows the Starship SN15 launching from Boca Chica, Texas, on May 5. 

SpaceX managed to land its prototype Starship rocket at its Texas base without blowing it up on Wednesday, the first time it has succeeded in doing so in five attempts.

The test flight represents a major win for the hard-charging company, which eventually wants to carry crew inside Starship for missions to Mars.

"Starship landing nominal!" tweeted founder Elon Musk triumphantly, after the last four tries ended in big explosions.

"Nominal" means normal in the context of spaceflight.

The execution wasn't quite perfect, with a small fire engulfing the base of the 50-meter-high rocket, dubbed SN15, shortly after landing.

Touchdown! SpaceX successfully lands Starship rocket
AFP

The Starship SN15 after landing in Boca Chica, Cameron County, Texas, on May 5. There is, however, a small fire at the base of the rocket, dubbed SN15, which announcers said was not unusual.

SpaceX webcaster John Insprucker explained this was "not unusual with the methane fuel we're using," adding engineers were still working out design issues.

The flames were quickly put out with water cannons, footage showed.

Earlier, the rocket took off at 5:25pm local time (10:25pm GMT) from the Starbase in Boca Chica in southern Texas, reached an altitude of 10 kilometers and performed a series of maneuvers, including a horizontal descent called a "belly flop."

SpaceX was facing added pressure to succeed with Wednesday's flight after NASA last month announced a version of Starship will be used as a lunar lander when the space agency returns humans to the Moon.

But the US$2.9 billion contract is currently suspended after two rival companies, Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin and Dynetics, lodged a protest.

Nevertheless, if the award is eventually confirmed, it will transform Starship from Musk's pet project to a major tax payer-funded venture, with all the scrutiny that entails.

The first two flight tests of Starship, SN8 and SN9, both crash landed and exploded when they launched in December and February, respectively.

The next, SN10, successfully landed but then blew up a few minutes later on March 3.

The video feed cut out during the test flight of the fourth, SN11, with Musk later confirming it too had exploded, this time in mid-flight.

Eventually, SpaceX plans to combine the Starship spaceship with a Super Heavy rocket, creating a fully reusable system to explore deep into our solar system.

This final version will stand 120 meters tall and will be able to carry 100 metric tons into Earth orbit — the most powerful launch vehicle ever developed.

Musk wants to use this to help realize his goal of transforming humanity into a multiplanetary species with a colony on Mars.

Source: AFP   Editor: Liu Qi
SSI ļʱ
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     