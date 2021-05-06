News / World

Indonesia's Mount Sinabung erupts, ashes thrown 2,000 meters from peak

Xinhua
  21:33 UTC+8, 2021-05-06       0
Mount Sinabung in Indonesia's North Sumatra erupted Thursday with a thick ash column spewed toward the east up to 2,000 meters above its peak.
Xinhua
  21:33 UTC+8, 2021-05-06       0

Mount Sinabung in Indonesia's North Sumatra erupted Thursday with a thick ash column spewed toward the east up to 2,000 meters above its peak, the country's Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center (PVMBG) said.

PVMBG officer Moh Nurul Asrori said the seismograph recorded the eruption at 11:19 am local time, which lasted for 319 seconds.

The PVMBG recommends that people do not move in the danger zone within a 3-km radius of the peak.

The PVMBG also urged people to avoid rivers that originate in the mountain and to wear masks when they have to leave their homes to keep away from the contaminated air.

Mount Sinabung's eruption on May 22, 2016 killed seven people and injured several others, while its eruption on August 8, 2020 displaced tens of thousands of people and closed three villages.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     