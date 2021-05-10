News / World

Amid growing criticism, Japan PM says he never put Olympics first

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Monday he has never "put the Olympics first." 
Demonstrators marched in Tokyo, the capital city of Japan on Sunday demanding the Summer Olympics being canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said yesterday he has never “put the Olympics first,” as an opinion poll showed nearly 60 percent of people in Japan want the Games canceled less than 11 weeks before they are due to open.

Japan has extended a state of emergency in Tokyo and three other areas until the end of May and is struggling to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases, raising more questions about whether the Games should go ahead. Its vaccination rate is the lowest among wealthy nations.

International Olympic officials, Tokyo planners and Suga himself have insisted the Games will go on in “a safe and secure” way. Foreign spectators will not be allowed and planners issued an elaborate set of rules last month aimed at preventing coronavirus infections.

But such arrangements have not eased public worries over the Games that were postponed last year as the coronavirus was spreading around the world.

An opinion survey conducted on May 7-9 by the Yomiuri Shimbun daily showed 59 percent of respondents wanted the Games canceled as opposed to 39 percent who said they should be held. Postponement was not offered as an option.

Another poll conducted at the weekend by TBS News found 65 percent wanted the Games canceled or postponed again.

More than 300,000 people have signed a petition to cancel the Games since it was launched about five days ago.

Opposition members of parliament grilled Suga for hours about holding the Games.

In apparent acknowledgement of the public concern about holding the Games no matter what, Suga, when asked if the Games would go ahead even if infections spiked, replied: “I’ve never put Olympics first.”

“My priority has been to protect the lives and health of the Japanese population. We must first prevent the spread of the virus,” he said.

He repeated that the International Olympic Committee has the final say on the Games and the government’s role was to take steps so they can be held safely. Several test events with foreign athletes have been successfully held, most recently on Sunday.

A visit by IOC head Thomas Bach scheduled for May 17-18 has been canceled “in the light of the extension of the state of emergency last week and various circumstances we are facing,” Tokyo 2020 organizers said in a statement.

“We will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation in Japan and other relevant factors and will rearrange his visit to Japan as soon as possible.”

Media said the visit would likely take place in June, with one outlet saying that lifting the state of emergency would be a prerequisite.

An official in Okayama prefecture said it was considering keeping the Olympic torch relay off public roads when it passes through next week. Although other prefectures have taken similar steps, they were under states of emergency or other restrictions at the time.

Top Olympic official John Coates said on Saturday that while public sentiment in Japan about the Games “was a concern” he could foresee no scenario under which the sporting extravaganza would not go ahead.

On Sunday, Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka said that even though she had waited her whole life to take part in the Olympics, the risk of holding the Tokyo Games should be carefully discussed.

The Games are scheduled to open on July 23 and run until August 8.

