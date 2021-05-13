News / World

Mexico to start trial for China's mRNA vaccine

Reuters
  01:16 UTC+8, 2021-05-13       0
Mexico plans to start a late-stage clinical trial this month for a COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by China using similar technology to shots from Moderna and Pfizer.
Reuters
  01:16 UTC+8, 2021-05-13       0

Mexico plans to start a late-stage clinical trial this month for a COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by China using similar technology to shots from Moderna and Pfizer, foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday.

The phase 3 trial for the shot from China’s Walvax Biotechnology using messenger RNA (mRNA) technology will start on May 30 and involve 6,000 volunteers, Ebrard said in a Tweet.

Walvax is working with the Academy of Military Science and Suzhou Abogen Biosciences to jointly develop the shot known as ARCoV or ARCoVax, China’s first mRNA vaccine to enter phase 3 trials. The shot could be stored at 2-8 degrees Celsius for six months, a much less stringent temperature requirement than shots from western rivals, an AMS researcher leading the vaccine project said in April.

Mexico has already received doses of other vaccines from China’s Sinovac Biotech and CanSino Biologics, and planned to order shots made by Sinopharm.

China is currently using five domestically developed vaccines in its inoculation drive, although none use mRNA technology, which contains instructions for human cells to produce proteins that mimic part of the coronavirus.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Gao Wei
Sinopharm
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     