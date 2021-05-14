News / World

Colonial Pipeline starts after cyberattack

Reuters
  01:14 UTC+8, 2021-05-14       0
Colonial Pipeline began to slowly restart the  largest fuel pipeline network in the United States on Wednesday after a ransomware attack shut the line.
Reuters
  01:14 UTC+8, 2021-05-14       0

Colonial Pipeline began to slowly restart the nation’s largest fuel pipeline network on Wednesday after a ransomware attack shut the line, triggering fuel shortages and panic buying in the southeastern United States.

It will take several days for the 8,850km pipeline to return to normal operations, Colonial said, even as motorists in southeastern states jammed stations seeking fuel. A return to ample supplies could take two weeks, analysts said.

The cyberattack halted 2.5 million barrels per day of shipments of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel last Friday after the most disruptive cyberattack ever on US energy infrastructure.

Sources familiar with Colonial’s response said the company does not plan to pay the ransom demanded by hackers who encrypted data on the pipeline.

Colonial said it was working with cybersecurity experts to investigate the attack and had taken additional security measures before beginning the restart. The company said its control center is handling the restart of the pipeline, which stretches from refineries on the US Gulf Coast to consumers in Mid-Atlantic and Southeast states.

The supply crunch sparked panic buying in the US Southeast, bringing long lines and high prices at gas stations ahead of the peak summer driving season.

Nearly 60 percent of gas stations in metro Atlanta were without gasoline, tracking firm GasBuddy said. Its survey showed 65 percent of stations in North Carolina and 43 percent in Georgia and South Carolina without fuel. Virginia also reported high outages.

“Our top priority right now is getting the fuel to the communities that need it,” US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told reporters.

Fuel stocks in the US Northeast will likely hit five-year lows this week as the restart slowly progresses, said S&P Global Platts analyst Richard Joswick. Full recovery “will take a couple of weeks at least,” he added.

At a Citgo station in East Atlanta, Charles Williams, 66, a local musician, filled his wife’s Mini Cooper after seeing people with large jerry cans loading up.

“I wouldn’t say I know they’re hoarding, but I don’t know if they’re helping,” he said.

The average national gasoline price rose to above US$3 a gallon, the highest since October 2014, the American Automobile Association said.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Gao Wei
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     