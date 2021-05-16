Kobe Bryant enshrined in Hall of Fame, along with Duncan, Garnett

News / World

Los Angeles Lakers icon and legend Kobe Bryant was inducted posthumously into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020 on Saturday, together with contemporaries "the Big Fundamental" Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett.

The 2020 induction ceremony was originally scheduled for August last year, but was delayed by eight months due to the pandemic.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash last year. During the ceremony, Bryant was represented by Michael Jordan and his wife Vanessa.

"Congratulations baby. You did it. You're in the Hall of Fame now. You're a true champ. You're not just an MVP, you're an all-time great. I'm so proud of you. I love you forever and always, Kobe "Bean" Bryant," said Vanessa Bryant.

Bryant was an 18-time NBA All-Star and five-time NBA champion who played for the Los Angeles Lakers from 1996 to 2016, earning the 2008 NBA MVP and Finals MVP twice in 2009 and 2010, also winning an Olympic gold medal with the US in 2008 and 2012.

Duncan is a 15-time NBA All-Star and a five-time NBA champion with the San Antonio Spurs. He was also named NBA MVP twice in 2002 and 2003, and NBA Finals MVP three times in 1999, 2003 and 2005.

Garnett is also a 15-time NBA All-Star and 2008 NBA champion with the Boston Celtics, who formed the "Big Three" with Paul Pierce and Ray Allen that took the Celtics from last place to winning the championship in just one year.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
