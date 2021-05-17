News / World

Mexico's Meza crowned Miss Universe in Florida

  23:42 UTC+8, 2021-05-17
  23:42 UTC+8, 2021-05-17       0
Miss Universe Andrea Meza

Miss Mexico was crowned Miss Universe on Sunday in Florida.

Sunday night marked the Miss Universe competition’s return to television, after the pageant was canceled in 2020 for the first time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Andrea Meza, 26, finished ahead of the Brazilian and Peruvian finalists in a flashy televised event, hosted by American actor Mario Lopez and TV star Olivia Culpo.

Former Miss Universe contestants Cheslie Kryst, Paulina Vega and Demi-Leigh Tebow (who won the title in 2017) served as competition analysts and commentators, and a panel of eight women determined the winner.

Dressed in a sparkling red evening gown, Meza tearfully walked the catwalk as Miss Universe for the first time. She beat more than 70 contestants from around the globe in the 69th installment of Miss Universe.

Bernadette Belle Ong, Miss Singapore who did not make the top 21 in the competition, used the national costume portion to make a political statement.

Dressed in a glittering red bodysuit and matching thigh-high boots, she turned around to reveal her cape — in the colors of the Singaporean flag — was painted with the words “Stop Asian Hate.”

“What is this platform for if I can’t use it to send a strong message of resistance against prejudice and violence?”

