News / World

Wife of Belgian envoy to Seoul invokes immunity

AFP
  23:43 UTC+8, 2021-05-17       0
The wife of Belgium's ambassador to South Korea will exercise her diplomatic immunity to avoid criminal charges.
AFP
  23:43 UTC+8, 2021-05-17       0

The wife of Belgium’s ambassador to South Korea will exercise her diplomatic immunity to avoid criminal charges on accusations she hit two boutique staff in the head in a row over shoplifting, police said on Monday.

Ambassador Peter Lescouhier has previously said that he “sincerely regrets the incident involving his wife,” adding that he “wants to apologize on her behalf.”

The Belgium embassy “has expressed it would maintain the right of immunity for the ambassador’s wife,” said a detective at Yongsan police station in central Seoul, adding that police would not pursue the case.

South Korea is a signatory to the Vienna Convention, which gives accredited diplomats and their families immunity from criminal prosecution.

Officers questioned the woman earlier this month.

Reports say the envoy’s wife tried on clothes in a Seoul store before walking out, prompting an assistant to run after her to ask about an item she was wearing and triggering the confrontation.

CCTV camera footage showed her pulling at one employee’s arm and hitting her in the head, before slapping another worker who tried to intervene across the face.

The footage was widely reported by local media and circulated online and turned public opinion sharply against the ambassador’s family.

The Belgian embassy issued the ambassador’s apology in a bilingual Facebook post as it sought to contain the damage, but its Korean translation sounded heavy-handed, further souring some reactions.

Public anger heightened in response to the use of diplomatic immunity, with more than 1,000 negative comments posted on one online report.

Source: AFP   Editor: Tang Shihui
CCTV
Facebook
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     