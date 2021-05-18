Israel fires tit-for-tat artillery into southern Lebanon: army

Israel fired artillery into southern Lebanon on Monday night after six rockets were fired from Lebanon toward Israel but fell short within Lebanese territory.

The fire triggered sirens in the community of Kibbutz Misgav Am in northern Israel.

"Six failed launches were identified from Lebanon that did not cross into Israeli territory," an Israeli military spokesperson said in a statement.

There were no immediate reports of casualties on both sides.

The Israeli military's Homefront Command ordered opening of shelter in communities within 4 km from the Lebanese border.

The incident came amid a deadly escalation between Israelis and Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.