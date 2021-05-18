No jab waivers as G20 pushes 'patent-pooling'

Leaders of the world's largest economies water down US push for COVID-19 vaccine patent waivers.

AFP

Leaders of the world’s largest economies back “voluntary licensing” of COVID-19 vaccine patents, the draft conclusions of a summit show, watering down a United States push for waivers and earlier commitments to supply more funds to the World Health Organization.

The draft document lists commitments of G20 nations and other countries and is to be adopted on Friday at a Global Health Summit in Rome, one of this year’s major events to coordinate global actions against the pandemic.

The draft, which is still subject to changes, is the result of a compromise among experts from G20 nations which remain divided over the waiving of intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines.

The Biden administration earlier in May joined India, South Africa and many other developing countries in calling for a temporary waiver of patents for COVID-19 vaccines, in the hope that it would boost production and allow a fairer distribution of shots across the world.

But the European Union and other vaccine-making countries have raised doubts, saying that the removal of US export restrictions on vaccine raw materials, the transfer of know-how and voluntary cooperation among vaccine makers would ensure a much quicker ramping up of global production.

The health summit’s draft conclusions reflect these differing views and make no mention of patent waivers.

G20 leaders are to commit instead to “patent-pooling” which is a less radical measure to encourage the sharing of patents.

It is still an “unfriendly” move for pharmaceutical firms, an industry expert said, but far less extreme than a patent waiver.

Under a patent pool, drugmakers decide voluntarily to share licenses for the manufacturing of their products in poorer nations. Pools have for instance been used to ease access to HIV drugs in Africa.

The summit’s conclusions stress that G20 leaders commit to promoting “voluntary licensing, technology and knowledge transfer, and patent-pooling.”

The conclusions may also deal a blow to the WHO and its scheme to hasten the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, drugs and tests across the world.

Global leaders reaffirm their support for the scheme, known as ACT Accelerator, but refrain from clearly committing to fully funding it. They “underline the necessity to close its funding gap with fair burden sharing,” the draft document reads, and they call for the scheme’s “strategic review.”

This represents a major watering down of the initial draft in which they explicitly committed for the first time to “fair and full financing” of the scheme.

The original draft was more influenced by the European Commission which is one of the summit hosts, together with the Italian government which holds the G20 presidency this year.

The WHO scheme was launched in April 2020 and is still vastly underfunded. Of the over US$34 billion it has been seeking to develop, procure and distribute COVID-19 vaccines and drugs across the world, it is still US$19 billion short.

COVAX, which is the pillar of the scheme focused on vaccines, should be used to share vaccines, the draft document says. COVAX was initially conceived to buy shots for poorer nations, but wealthier states’ decisions to prioritize their own populations have contributed to a shortage in less developed countries even for health care workers and the most vulnerable.