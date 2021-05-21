News / World

Japan to approve more COVID-19 vaccines as state of emergency set to widen

Reuters
  13:30 UTC+8, 2021-05-21       0
Japan is expected to expand a state of emergency to cover the island of Okinawa on Friday, and it is also set to approve more COVID-19 vaccines.
Reuters
  13:30 UTC+8, 2021-05-21       0
Japan to approve more COVID-19 vaccines as state of emergency set to widen
Reuters

A medical worker fills a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease vaccine at Tokyo Medical Center in Tokyo, Japan on February 17, 2021.

Japan is expected to expand a state of emergency to cover the island of Okinawa on Friday, and it is also set to approve Moderna Inc and AstraZeneca Plc COVID-19 vaccines after health regulators' green light a day earlier.

Japan kicked off its vaccination campaign in mid-February using Pfizer Inc's vaccine but has so far inoculated just 3.9 percent of its population — the slowest rate among the world's larger, rich countries.

Media reported on Friday that despite the expected approval of the two additional vaccines, the government was likely to wait on using AstraZeneca's shots for the time being due to concerns over blood clots. Japan has arranged to buy 120 million doses of the British-Swedish drugmaker's vaccine, enough for 60 million people.

In contrast to some other Group of Seven countries that are beginning to end coronavirus-led lockdowns, much of Japan remains under emergency curbs amid a fourth wave of the pandemic.

On Friday, medical experts approved the government's proposal to add the southern prefecture of Okinawa to the emergency state, which now covers nine prefectures including Tokyo, host of the Olympic Games starting in about two months.

The state of emergency for Okinawa, expected to be formalized later on Friday, would run for about a month from Sunday through June 20, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said, beyond the May 31 for the other nine. It would mark the third straight week that Japan has expanded the state of emergency.

Japan has so far recorded about 695,000 coronavirus infections and 12,000 COVID-19 deaths — much fewer than many countries — but its medical system is increasingly strained by a spike in more infectious variants of the virus.

With the Olympics starting on July 23, Tokyo is under particular pressure to bring infections and strain on the medical system down from the most dire "Stage Four" level and emerge from a state of emergency as scheduled this month.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Wang Qingchu
AstraZeneca
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     