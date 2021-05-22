News / World

Famous Japanese ballet dancer Mikiko Matsuyama dies

Xinhua
  20:07 UTC+8, 2021-05-22       0
Mikiko Matsuyama, a renowned Japanese ballet dancer who had made great contribution to introducing the Chinese culture to Japan, died in Tokyo at 98 on Saturday.
Xinhua
  20:07 UTC+8, 2021-05-22       0

Mikiko Matsuyama, a renowned Japanese ballet dancer who had made great contribution to introducing the Chinese culture to Japan, died in Tokyo at the age of 98 on Saturday, Matsuyama Ballet said.

In 1955, Masao Shimizu, the founder of Matsuyama Ballet, and his wife Matsuyama adapted the Chinese film "The White-Haired Girl" into a ballet and staged it in Japan, where it was warmly welcomed by the Japanese people.

In 1958, the couple overcame many obstacles to perform in China and achieved great success.

Matsuyama Ballet has always been a witness and promoter of China-Japan friendship.

Matsuyama has devoted her life to ballet. In addition to "The White-Haired Girl", she also starred in "Swan Lake" and "Othello" among others.

Even during her illness, her recovery room was set upstairs from Matsuyama Ballet, where she spent her days surrounded by music and the dancing footsteps of the troupe.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     