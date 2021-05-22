Famous Japanese ballet dancer Mikiko Matsuyama dies

Mikiko Matsuyama, a renowned Japanese ballet dancer who had made great contribution to introducing the Chinese culture to Japan, died in Tokyo at 98 on Saturday.

Mikiko Matsuyama, a renowned Japanese ballet dancer who had made great contribution to introducing the Chinese culture to Japan, died in Tokyo at the age of 98 on Saturday, Matsuyama Ballet said.

In 1955, Masao Shimizu, the founder of Matsuyama Ballet, and his wife Matsuyama adapted the Chinese film "The White-Haired Girl" into a ballet and staged it in Japan, where it was warmly welcomed by the Japanese people.

In 1958, the couple overcame many obstacles to perform in China and achieved great success.

Matsuyama Ballet has always been a witness and promoter of China-Japan friendship.

Matsuyama has devoted her life to ballet. In addition to "The White-Haired Girl", she also starred in "Swan Lake" and "Othello" among others.

Even during her illness, her recovery room was set upstairs from Matsuyama Ballet, where she spent her days surrounded by music and the dancing footsteps of the troupe.