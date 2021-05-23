News / World

3 killed, 5 injured in US Ohio bar shooting: report

Three people were shot dead and five others injured at a bar in Youngstown city, the midwest US state of Ohio, on early Sunday morning, according to a CNN report, citing local police sources.

Police responded to the reports of shooting at the Torch Club Bar & Grille in the city shortly after 2 am local time (0600 GMT), said CNN.

Detectives said some sort of argument broke out near the bar, and there was "an exchange of gunfire," local media outlet WKBN reported.

There was a four-car accident across the street from the bar that came after shots rang out, said WKBN. It is not clear if any of the shooting victims were involved in the four-car accident.

The police investigation is underway.

The city has seen 11 homicides this year, with 42 people shot and wounded, said WKBN.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
