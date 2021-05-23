News / World

Lava spares key Congo city as thousands flee volcano

AP
  23:37 UTC+8, 2021-05-23       0
Congo's Mount Nyiragongo unleashed lava that destroyed homes on the outskirts of Goma on Sunday.
AP
  23:37 UTC+8, 2021-05-23       0
Lava spares key Congo city as thousands flee volcano
AFP

Residents stand next to destroyed structures near smouldering ashes early morning in Goma in the East of the Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday following the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo.

Congo's Mount Nyiragongo unleashed lava that destroyed homes on the outskirts of Goma on Sunday, but witnesses said that the city of 2 million had been mostly spared after the volcano erupted at night and sent thousands fleeing in panic.

Residents said there was little warning before the dark sky turned a fiery red, leading to fears that the eruption could cause the same kind of devastation as the last time in 2002 when hundreds died. There was no official word on how many may have been killed amid the scramble to flee the city late on Saturday.

The United Nations peacekeeping mission had said that it didn't appear the lava was flowing toward Goma based on reconnaissance flights, but untold thousands still set off in search of safety.

Some boarded boats onto Lake Kivu while others attempted to reach Mount Goma, the highest elevation point. At least 3,000 fled across the nearby border into Rwanda.

Yesterday, residents ventured out to assess the damage after a night of panic. Smoke rose from smoldering heaps of lava in the Buhene area near the city.

"We have seen the loss of almost an entire neighborhood," said Innocent Bahala Shamavu. "All the houses in Buhene neighborhood were burned and that's why we are asking all the provincial authorities and authorities at the national level as well as all the partners, all the people of good faith in the world, to come to the aid of this population."

Elsewhere witnesses said lava had engulfed one highway connecting Goma with the city of Beni. Yet, the airport appeared to be spared the same fate as 2002 when lava flowed onto the runways.

Goma is a regional hub for many humanitarian agencies in the region.

Source: AP   Editor: Tang Shihui
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     